Candidate Crush: 5 movies & shows that made us fall in love with Kit Harington

While Kit Harington rose to fame with his iconic role as Jon Snow in HBO’s Game Of Thrones, the British actor has been working in the industry much before that. While it's a hopeless romantic in Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love series or a Roman slave turned warrior in 2014’s Pompeii, over the last 2 decades, new parent Kit Harington has blessed us with some great work. Today, we’re looking at some of the actor’s best works. Scroll down for the full list.

Testament Of Youth: The 2014 ward drama sees Kit in the role of war soldier Roland Leighton. The film follows the life of Vera and how it changes when World War I starts and her brother and fiance (Kit) are sent to fight in the war.

Game Of Thrones: This intense show where Kit famously essayed the role of Jon Snow follows 9 noble families waging war against each other in order to gain control over the mythical land of Westeros.

Modern Love: The 3rd episode of the second season in Amazon Prime Video’s romantic series floors two strangers who meet on a train from Galway to Dublin in March 2020 and decide to go old school: no numbers exchanged, only a promise that they will meet up on the train two weeks later. However, then a worldwide pandemic shuts down all of Ireland but the 2 are determined to find each other.

The Eternals: The most recent film from Kit’s portfolio is MCU’s latest The Eternals in which he plays the dashing Black Knight! The film follows a special group of immortal beings with superhuman powers who secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years but now they must join forces to battle the evil Deviants.

Pompeii: In this 2014 release, Kit essays the role of a young Milo--a slave turned gladiator, who falls in love with Cassia who is unfortunately betrothed to a corrupt Roman Senator, who Milo must fight against to save her and himself.

