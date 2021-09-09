Candidate Crush: 5 PHOTOS of Money Heist's Rio aka Miguel Herran that capture his goofy side

Money Heist Season 5 recently premiered its first volume and the exhilarating five episodes are still giving fans sleepless nights thanks to its emotional ending. Fans will now have to wait till December for the final five episodes of the show to release and it looks like the series is about to end with a bang. Over the years, several Money Heist stars have become major heartthrobs including Alvaro Morte aka The Professor. Another star from the show who has gained a huge fan following is Miguel Herran aka Rio.

When it comes to the show, Herran's Rio is an adorable character, he's genuine and finds himself completely in love with Ursula Corbero's Tokyo. Not to mention he is one of the smartest and level-headed members of the gang. As for Herran, one look at his Instagram profile and you will realise the actor is full of life and loves to enjoy the smallest of moments. From posing with his pets to vacation snaps to fun photos from the sets of Money Heist, Miguel's profile boasts of his cute goofy snaps.

In several photos, Miguel can also be seen posing with Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo from the show and it certainly shows how the duo share an amazing bond offscreen too. As celebrate the spirit on Money Heist's recent season release and wait for the final volume to release in December, we take a look at some of Miguel's cutest photos.

Miguel and Jaime Lorente indulging in some craziness

A birthday selfie like no other

Herran with his furry friend

Miguel and Ursula Corbero's happy selfie

The shirtless mirror selfie

We certainly can't get over Miguel Herran aka Rio's charm since the first season of Money Heist. Tell us which is your favourite photo of the actor in the comments.

