Candidate Crush: 5 SELFIES of Ursula Corbero with her Money Heist co stars that are pure friendship goals

Money Heist is all set to have the premiere of the first part of its final season on September 3 and ahead of the same, we take a look at the show's lead star Ursula Corbero's amazing social media presence. The actress is known to be active on Instagram and lucky for us, we often see her sharing posts with her Money Heist co-stars including Alvaro Morte, Miguel Herran and others.

Corbero who famously stars as Tokyo in the famed Spanish series is one of the show's most-loved characters. Ursula's role is all about being the badass girl and sometimes she also shows that fierce side of her offscreen. As seen on her Instagram account, it seems Corbero also shares a great friendship with Nairobi aka Alba Flores from the show and is often seen sharing photos and videos with her.

Ursula is also known to share a great friendship with her onscreen love Rio aka Miguel Herran, with whom she is known to post some crazy pictures. Herran too has hailed Corbero several times in his sweet posts for her and once also wrote, "When I grow up I want to be as brave as you are, my friend."

Take a look at Ursula Corbero's best selfies here:

Apart from Money Heist, Corbero has also starred in other Spanish projects such as Física o química and Isabel. She recently also starred in Henry Golding's action saga Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins in the role of the Baroness.

Money Heist Season 5 is all set to kick off with its first part on September 3 on Netflix. The second volume of the final season will release on December 3.

