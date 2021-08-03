Candidate Crush: 5 snaps of Billie Eilish that show her in a 'Happier Than Ever' mood

Billie Eilish has quickly become one of the biggest artists of her generation and at a very young age at that. She created history when she became the first woman to win Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist all the major honours in the same year at Grammys. The musician recently released her sophomore album and after the success of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? the second time around Eilish seems to have brought a bigger hit on her hands.

One of Eilish's most-loved traits among fans is her honesty. The 19-year-old is known to be open about sharing her opinions and experiences with fans. From talking about her mental health struggles to dealing with fame, Billie has opened up on several important issues.

Recently the singer also spoke about her body image issues as she told The Guardian, "I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, oh God, that makes me feel really bad. And I mean, I’m very confident in who I am, and I’m very happy with my life… I’m obviously not happy with my body… but who is?"

With Billie's new album Happier Than Ever out now, we take a look at the moments when the singer was at her happier best and truly defined the feeling that she has expressed with her new album title.

As for Eilish's new album, Happier Than Ever consists of 16 new songs which have already become favourites among fans are topping the Billboard charts. It looks like the singer may be gearing up for another Grammys sweep with this one.

