Candidate Crush: 5 things you need to know about The Royal Treatment & Aladdin fame star Mena Massoud

The Royal Treatment alum Mena Massoud, who you might know from his stellar performance in Aladdin debuted in the entertainment industry with a pair of Canadian dramas way back in 2015! Today, we’re looking back at 5 things we bet you didn't know about the star! Scroll down to read.

Rise to Stardom

The 30-year-old actor, who’s actually a native of Cairo, Egypt, moved to Canada when he was 3 years old. Thanks to his recurring role on Open Heart, TeenNick’s 2015 mystery drama, Massoud soon landed roles in Canadian medical dramas like Combat Hospital and Saving Hope, as well as the CW’s Nikita. After his appearance in Nikita, Massoud also appeared opposite John Krasinski as Tarek in the Amazon series Jack Ryan.

Landing Aladdin

Soon after, the actor got his big break in Aladdin, in which he starred with Naomi Scott and Will Smith. Talking to EW in December 2019, he said: “I had to fly to London to prep and I think that was a blessing in disguise because I didn’t have time to really overthink anything or get in my head about it. To me, it was just one of the biggest opportunities in my career so far.”

Animal Welfare

Apart from his acting career, Massoud is also a vegan and cares about animal welfare. Massoud even founded his company Evolving Vegan, dedicated to getting people to practice plant-based living. The company’s first project, led by Massoud, was a vegan lifestyle cookbook that was released in 2019.

Survival in Hollywood

Talking to the Daily Beast in December 2019, just months after his big debut in Aladdin, Massoud opened up about his struggles with casting in Hollywood. He said: “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like Aladdin. ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out. The big truth is I haven’t really seen a big anything from [Aladdin].”

Bouncing Back

Skip to December 2021, Massoud not only got an audition but starred in Netflix's upcoming rom-com The Royal Treatment. Massoud, 30, is set to essay the role of Thomas, a prince who is preparing for his arranged marriage. Alongside Massoud, former Austin and Ally actress Laura Marano will essay the role of his love interest Izzy, a New York hairdresser tasked with handling the royal wedding's hair and makeup. The film is finally set to debut on the streaming platform on 20th January 2022!

