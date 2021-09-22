Candidate Crush: 5 times I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel was nothing short of inspirational

By now, you know who Michaela Coel is, thanks to her beautiful speech at the Emmy Awards 2021. The 33-year old screenwriter and actress had one of the best acceptance speeches ready as she went up on the stage to receive her Emmy for Best Writing in a Limited Television Series or Movie. Clad in stunning yellow attire, Coel definitely had a lot of powerful emotions packed in her speech, which made her moment one of the most talked-about from the award ceremony.

“Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain,” Coel began, as she dedicated her award to “every single survivor of sexual assault.” Coel’s hard-hitting speech had her fill others with words of encouragement to convey stories that aren’t comfortable but the world needs to know about. She also encouraged the world to not shy away from taking a deserved break for themselves. “For visibility, these days seem to somehow equate to success...do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us, for a while. See what comes to you in the silence,” Coel said.

Her powerful words were one of the major highlights of the ceremony, and Coel definitely earned many fans by expressing her thoughts on stage while receiving her very first Emmy for I May Destroy You. As Michaela Coel’s words have moved many of us, here are the other times when she has been equally inspiring in her real life and has been motivational for many while climbing her path towards success:

Michael Coel started off with her career as an open-mic poet

Coel being a poet shouldn’t come off as a surprise for anyone! The actress was a spoken word genius in London. Known as Michaela The Poet, Coel has admitted to having written her first ever poem ‘Beautiful’ after reading Psalm 139 from the Holy Bible, Vulture reports. “I am beautifully and wonderfully made,” her poem reads.

Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You are also based on her real-life experiences

Coel has time and again proved that she has the power to tell stories in a way that is the right kind of strong and vulnerable. I May Destroy You, for which Coel won the Emmy Awards was based on her own experiences of being sexually assaulted and the experiences she had after.

With Chewing Gum, it was Coel’s graduation project at Drama school but was eventually bound to be one of her hit television shows.

Michaela Coel’s BAFTA appearance

Coel’s 2016 BAFTA Awards appearance, where she won two British Academy Television Awards for her role in Chewing Gum, along with a Best Female Comedy Performance Award and a Breakthrough Talent, was nothing short of successful! Yet, she stayed humble to her roots, as her mother designed her red carpet dress for the show in which she look elegant and beautiful.

Coel is a musician with three released projects

Coel definitely is a storehouse of talent, as the actress and writer has also released three projects with her debut EP, which was released in 2007. Her first full album was Fixing Barbie, which was released in 2009, We're the Losers, her second full album was out in 2011.

Michaela Coel’s powerful speech at Edinburgh International Television Festival

Coel revealed her sexual assault story publicly for the very first time while delivering the prestigious MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh International Television Festival. Her ‘I May Destroy You’ was based on her life experiences.

