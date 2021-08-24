Candidate Crush: 5 times Jason Momoa proved he is the coolest Hollywood dad

There's no denying that Jason Momoa is one amazing actor but what we love even more about the Aquaman star is that he is an even bigger sweetheart when it comes his family, especially his children, daughter Lola Iolani Momoa and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. He's also known to share an amazing rapport with step-daughter Zoe Kravitz who even referred to him as a "sweet thoughtful guy with large arms" during her appearance on Ellen.

Momoa who rose to fame after essaying the role of Khal Drogo on Game Of Thrones soon became an even beloved star after taking on the role of DC superhero Aquaman. Best-known for pulling off the action genre with ease, Momoa recently also showed off his emotional side as he took on the lead role in Netflix's recent release Sweet Girl. While the film revolves around a father-daughter relationship, we bet Momoa could catch the perfect emotional tonality for this film thanks to his own relationship with his kids. Let's take look at the times when Jason Momoa showed us he is certainly the coolest dad to his kids.

When he introduced his kids to a musical icon

While it still remains a dream for many to meet their favourite icons when it comes to music personalities. Momoa had a chance to introduce his kids to one of his favourite guitarists, the Guns n Roses alum Slash. Sharing a photo with the musician, Momoa wrote, "Dream come true my kids getting to meet SLASH mahalo braddah epic night. Big love @bigkemdizel Aloha j."

Playing the 'Aqua Papa' to his children

In a priceless moment, the Aquaman star got to bring his kids to a workday as he enjoyed having them around on set while filming for Aquaman. Sharing a picture from the special day, Momoa also referred to himself as "aqua papa."

When Momoa requested paparazzi for his kids' privacy

The Game of Thrones actor had the sweetest way to request Australian paparazzi to leave his kids alone and not photograph them during his vacay. Sharing a snap with his two kids on the beach, Momoa wrote, "Please please please. Australia Paparazzi Let me papa bear with my babies."

Momoa's congratulatory post for Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman casting

Jason Momoa shares a special bond with his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz and it was evident how amazing it is when he shared a sweet post to congratulate her on her casting as Catwoman for Matt Reeves' upcoming film, The Batman.

When Momoa and his kids posed for a cute click with Dave Bautista

When your dad is a star like Momoa, you don't miss out on chances of meeting some amazing people, especially when they are as special and cool as Dave Bautista. Momoa had shared a sweet snap of his kids meeting Bautista for the first time after filming for his series See's season 2. We love how Momoa referred to Bautista as "Unko" in the post.

