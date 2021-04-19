Candidate Crush: 6 candid photos of Kate Middleton that capture Duchess of Cambridge's many expressive moods.

Take a look at Kate Middleton's candid and unseen photos, while on royal engagements, which showcase her ever lively spirit and many moods.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has given royal family fans several reasons to cheer over over the last few years. Kate stepped into the royal family when she married Prince William in 2011 and since then has been an integral part of the family. Conferred with the title of the Duchess of Cambridge by Queen Elizabeth, Kate has since then gone on to actively take on royal duties as well as start her own initiatives.

The Duchess and Prince William sparked romance rumours when they were in college and their engagement was announced in 2010. Today, William and Kate are doting parents to three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. From school visits to royal duties, Kate's calendar is often chock a block with commitments.

She often fulfills royal engagements with her husband Prince William but also is spotted at a few events by herself. Needless to say, the paparazzi is always around. Today, we decided to round up some super candid and unseen photos of Kate, while on royal engagements, which showcase her ever lively spirit and many moods. Check it out:

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Salthill GAA club and participate in some hurling and gaelic football on the third day of their first official visit to Ireland in March 2020.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, listens to speeches as she and Prince William attend the naming ceremony for The RSS Sir David Attenborough on September 26, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge laugh as they speak to members of the military during a visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland in 2019.

Kate chats with customers and staff of the Social Bite Cafe as she takes her UK-wide landmark 'Early Years Survey' to Scotland in February 2020.

Kate's animate expressions take centre stage as she speaks to people during her visit to The Ark Open Farm in February 2020 in Newtownards, Northern Ireland.

