Candidate Crush: From being a child actor to Bridgerton's star, see unseen photos of Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor, who played the main role of Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, has been making waves ever since. See her unseen photos below.
Candidate Crush: From being a child actor to Bridgerton's star, see unseen photos of Phoebe Dynevor.
One of the most watched Netflix shows in the beginning of 2021 was the period drama Bridgerton. While you may or may not have watched the show, you may have heard in passing about the show or the infamous Lady Whistledown. The show not only found a spot in the top 10 shows in India for weeks but also catapulted its leading British actors and cast to fame. Lead actors Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page instantly caught the attention of Indian viewers and the show went on to became a massive hit worldwide. 

From Bridgerton BTS to her candid pictures, today we decided to round up some photos of Phoebe Dynevor. Check it out: 

Phoebe Dynevor who played the main role of Daphne Bridgerton in the show has been making waves ever since. She has also gone on to sign a film for which she is currently shooting in the UK. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While her co-star and onscreen lover Rege-Jean Page won't be returning for season 2, Phoebe will be seen with the Bridgerton family and her brothers as the story moves forward. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While Bridgerton put Phoebe under the spotlight, the actress has been acting since the age of 14. She first starred on a British drama Waterloo Road as a school girl. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 25-year-old since then has starred in several shows like American drama Younger starring Hilary Duff, Brit shows Prisoners' Wives and The Village and a leading role in Snatch. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Phoebe's Instagram is truly a delight a for her fans as she not just posts professional updates but loves to dish out family selfies as well as good times with her friends.

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson teases romance with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor when asked about his 'celebrity crush'

