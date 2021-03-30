Candidate Crush: Candid photos of Meghan Markle from her Suits days that will take you on a nostalgic trip.

Meghan Markle was a series regular from season 1 to 7 of Suits but left it all due to royal protocol. Today, we decided to go back in time and revisit photos of Suits cast members. Check it out below.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to the US where she earlier gave flight to her acting ambitions but looks like its nowhere on the radar. As a former actress, Meghan began her celluloid journey in the early aughts and appeared in several shows in cameo roles like General Hospital, Century City and Cuts among many others.

However, it was only in 2011's Suits that Meghan landed a meaty role as a paralegal and the rest they say is history. Suits went on to become one of the most watched shows and the legal drama catapulted its actors to stardom. Towards the end of Suits, Meghan's sparked dating rumours with Prince Harry and soon news of her leaving the show surfaced.

While Meghan had to forgo her acting ambitions owing to royal protocol, the actress left it all behind when she got engaged to Prince Harry. But Meghan was a series regular from season 1 to 7 and had a great bond with her fellow cast members.

Today, we decided to go back in time and dig out some candid photos of Meghan Markle from her Suits days. Check it out below:

Do you have a favourite Suits or Meghan Markle on Suits memory? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Want to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbour? Here's the BIG BUCKS you'll have to shell out

Share your comment ×