Candidate Crush: Chris Evans and his dog Dodger's photos is the only wholesome content you need today

Ever since his Instagram debut, Chris Evans has delighted fans with not just his photos but adorable snaps with his dog Dodger as well.

Chris Evans is nowhere close to being a social media bee but every time the actor drops a photo it definitely takes social media by storm. It has been a short time since Chris made his Instagram debut as he posted his first video last year in 2020. Ever since his Instagram debut Chris Evans has delighted fans with not just his photos, but some adorable snaps with his dog Dodger as well.

The Captain America star shares an extremely strong bond with his dog whom he rescued sometime ago. Dodger is a Boxer-mix rescue dog and Chris Evans even got a tattoo made in his honour. Yes, you read that right. Chris has tattooed his dog's name Dodger on his chest. He once described his relationship with Dodger as "probably one of the purest".

In fact, last year, Dodger underwent a hip replacement surgery and the Avengers actor did the most heartwarming thing. He surprised his pet by learning to sew and fixed his favourite stuff toy -- a lion. It goes without saying, Dodger dominates Chris Evans' social media timeline.

The actor also sent netizens and his die-hard fans in a frenzy when he shared a photo of Dodger lying on his bare chest with his Dodger tattoo in sight. He captioned the photo, "Dodger lying on DODGER."

Do you need any more of a reason to crush over Chris Evans? Well, we think not!

ALSO READ: From Emily Blunt to Jason Momoa: 5 actors who turned down MAJOR roles in Marvel films

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×