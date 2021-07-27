Candidate Crush: From first Oscar to past relationships; 5 INTERESTING facts about Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is currently making the headlines for his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez. The actor who first dated the famous singer back in early 2000 is back together with Lopez and fans seem to be thrilled with this Bennifer 2.0 news. Apart from his personal life, the actor recently also had a major professional update as the trailer of his upcoming film, The Last Duel dropped on social media. The film is special for Affleck's fans as the actor collaborates with his bestie Matt Damon as a writer as well as a co-star on the film.

In terms of both his personal and professional news, fans have been finding a lot of nostalgia. From old photos of Affleck with his pal Matt Damon to his throwback quotes about being in love with Jennifer Lopez, fans have been digging up everything possible about Ben considering he seems to be the man of the moment at this point. To give Affleck's fans more reasons to celebrate and cherish him, we list down a few more interesting facts about him.

Ben Affleck's first Oscar win

Affleck holds to his name, not one but two Academy Awards. The 48-year-old actor won his first Oscar for his co-writing credits on the 1997 film Good Will Hunting which starred him and Matt Damon. Affleck's second Oscar win was for his directorial film Argo bagging the Best Picture honour in 2013.

Past Relationships

While Affleck is currently in the news for his rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez, the actor's had an interesting dating history. He was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and also shares three children with her. His other famous exes include Gwyneth Paltrow, Ana de Armas.

Ben Affleck's interesting cameos

The actor has had some interesting uncredited cameos in his career. Among them, some will surprise you such as the 'Man at Store' role in Curb Your Enthusiasm and Basketball Player #10 in Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie. Although one of most-favorite cameos will remain his appearance in Jennifer Lopez's Jenny from the Block song video.

Ben Affleck's friendship with Matt Damon

If there's one Hollywood friendship you know about, it's definitely Ben and Matt. The childhood friends are an example of how fame and money don't change certain things and that's the bond you share with your best friends. They are a hoot every time they come together and we wonder why no one has ever thought of making a buddy comedy flick starring these two.

Affleck's unusual castings

While fans eventually came around the casting of Affleck in the role of Batman for DCEU films, when it was initially announced, many were taken aback considering the actor seemed to be a strange choice for the role. The same reaction recently erupted for the actor's latest film as well considering he will be seen essaying the role of King Charles VI in the film. Considering his acting chops though, fans are now sure he could pull off any role well.

