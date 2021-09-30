Candidate Crush: From first wife to his favourite Coldplay song; 5 INTERESTING facts about Chris Martin

We are crazy Coldplay fans and we are crazy Christ Martin fans. Christopher Anthony John Martin is an English singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and philanthropist. He is the lead singer, pianist, and co-founder of the alternative rock band Coldplay. His interests in music developed at a young age and he formed his first band, The Rocking Honkies, while he was attending the preparatory Exeter Cathedral School. However, Martin continued his education at another private school before attending University College in London, where he earned a degree in Ancient World Studies. During orientation week at college in 1996, he met guitarist Jonathan "Jonny" Buckland, and the two decided to create a band called Pectoralz. By 1997, the band (now known as Starfish) had added Guy Berryman on bass and Will Champion on drums.

In 2000, the band, now known as Coldplay, released their debut album, Parachutes. The album was a commercial success, peaking at No. 1 on the U.K. charts and entering the top half of the U.S. Billboard 200 with hit songs. The band has since then never failed to make the audience fall in love with their songs. Interestingly, Coldplay X BTS' latest highly-anticipated collaboration track was nothing short of magic while exceeding everyone's monumental expectations! To offer Chris' admirers even more reasons to appreciate and love him, we've compiled a list of some of his most fascinating facts.

1. He met his ex wife at one of his own concerts

Gwyneth Paltrow met Chris backstage during a Coldplay performance in October 2002. She'd previously dated Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt, but Gwyneth was Coldplay's first serious girlfriend. They married in December 2003 and have two children: daughter Apple (born in May 2004) and son Moses (born in 2006). However, after ten years of marriage, the couple announced their split, or "conscious uncoupling," in March 2014. In July of 2016, their divorce was finalized.

2. His kids have famous Godparents

In addition to bandmate Jonny Buckland, actor Simon Pegg is a godfather, with Chris Martin reciprocating for Simon Pegg's daughter. Mary Wigmore, who co-starred with Gwyneth Paltrow in Shallow Hal and has since directed Coldplay short films and an episode of American Horror Story, serves as godmother.

3.Chris Martin's favourite Coldplay song

"A Glass of Water." The song appears on the band's 2008 EP 'Prospekt's March,' and was written by all members of the band during recording sessions for the band's fourth album 'Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends.'

4. He can sing in reverse

Well, one of his songs anyway. He learned to sing the lyrics to Coldplay's hit "The Scientist" in reverse for the music video. The final product worked exactly how he had imagined, with his body in reverse while he sang the lyrics normally.

5. He was voted 'World's Sexiest Vegetarian' by PETA

Of his accolade, Chris said: "Being voted the world's sexiest vegetarian is about as cool as it gets. Though, the Coldplay frontman began eating meat again after his separation with Gwyneth Paltrow.

