Candidate Crush: Greys Anatomy's Jesse Williams' Instagram is a treasure trove of unseen & memorable pics

Over the years, Jesse Williams' much loved character as Jackson Avery from Grey's Anatomy went on to become a massive hit after he first debuted on the show back in 2009.

Grey's Anatomy stars Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew sent their fans into a frenzy when they reunited on the show. Later, in an Instagram Live session the two stars also discussed the fate of April Kepner and Jackson Avery and if there ever could be a possibility of a spin-off series. Jesse's much loved character as Jackson Avery went on to become a massive hit after her first debuted on the show back in 2009.

The journey has undoubtedly been long and Jesse Williams gave the fans several reasons to cheer, cry and feel almost every emotion with him. Grey's Anatomy introduced us to Jesse Williams as the show put him under the spotlight. There are no two ways about the fact that the American actor, director and producer is super talented. Today, we decided to look at Jesse Williams' social media presence and why his Instagram is a treasure trove. Check out some unseen and memorable photos of the actor:

Apart from starring in Grey's, Jesse Williams has also starred in several movies and shows. Did you know that Jesse was initially a high school teacher? Yes, you heard that right. The actor, just like father, taught in a school in Philadelphia for almost six years.

However, it was in the year 2005 that Jesse Williams began studying acting and soon went on to be noticed among a group of 800 actors. Jesse then began starring in shows and small supporting parts in films.

Born and raised in Chicago, Jesse comes from a mixed race with his mum having Swedish roots while his dad is an African American.

Most recently Jesse Williams produced a short science-fiction drama named Two Distant Strangers for which the film won an Oscar at the Academy Awards 2021.

Are you a fam of Grey's Anatomy or Jesse Williams? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Grey's Anatomy stars Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams TEASE a Japril spin off after reunion episode on the show

Share your comment ×