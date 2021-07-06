Candidate Crush: From high fives to hugs, check out Scarlett Johansson's best photos with her Marvel co stars

Scarlett Johansson is all set for Black Widow's release and ahead of the same, we take a look at her throwback pictures with MCU co-stars that are simply iconic.

Scarlett Johansson has already impressed fans by starring as Black Widow in several Marvel films but with her upcoming origins story, the actress is all set to wow them even more. Johansson will essay the role of Natasha Romanoff for the ninth time in MCU and it is expected to be extra special considering we finally get to see her KGB past and also her tough fight with the Taskmaster.

While we wait for the film to release on July 9, we take a look at some of their best appearances for Marvel events from previous premieres to comic con events where Johansson shared an amazing camaraderie with her co-stars from MCU. After working with Marvel over so many years, Johansson is known to be close to cast members including Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo among others.

A look at some of their throwback pictures from the pre-pandemic era, when movie premieres were a massive red carpet event, shows Scarlett enjoying a fun time with the MCU gang. From sharing hugs to fist bumps and high-fives, MCU events sure promised a lot of fun.

Take a look at Scarlett Johansson's amazing pictures with her MCU co-stars below:

As for the upcoming film, we're all set to see Scarlett's character in a new light and fans have been eager for the same. Set after the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, the film also introduces new stars in MCU with Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz in lead roles.

Credits :Getty Images

