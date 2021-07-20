Candidate Crush: Move over Chuck Bass, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe is the Gossip Girl hottie we're crushing on

Gossip Girl's reboot's Thomas Doherty has already become the new favourite among GG fans and these photos of the star are sure to impress fans even more.

While the OG Gossip Girl still holds a special place in our heart, we aren't denying that we have also fallen for the charm of the reboot. Gossip Girl reboot boasts of an equally exciting storyline and characters and if there's one particular actor who has already got us swooning, it's Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe. If you couldn't get your eyes of Ed Westwick's Chuck Bass in the original series, in the reboot Doherty is sure to leave you feeling the same way.

The 26-year-old actor's character Max Wolfe is quickly becoming a favourite among fans and we can't blame them given Doherty's adorable charm. If you're impressed by Thomas' onscreen looks, wait till you check out the actor's off-screen avatars. One look at Doherty's Instagram and you'll be convinced no one has aced mirror selfies like him.

From sunkissed photos to sharing sweet moments with his pets, Thomas Doherty's social media is full of some impressive snaps that will leave you crushing on the Gossip Girl star even more.

Also, when it comes to red carpet appearances or premiere events, Doherty has served some dapper looks. When it comes to rocking crisp suits, Thomas does give a tough competition to Ed Westwick's Chuck Bass.

Take a look at Thomas Doherty's hottest photos here:

The Gossip Girl reboot premiered on HBO Max recently and also stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak in lead roles. Much like Leighton Meester and Blake Lively's Blair Waldorf-Serena van der Woodsen gang from the OG series, the reboot introduces us to the scandalous lives of Emily Alyn Lind's Audrey Hope and her friends.

ALSO READ: 5 OG cast members we wish to see in a dramatic appearance on Gossip Girl reboot

Share your comment ×