Candidate Crush: Perfect jawline to childhood photo, Richard Madden's posts that will make you swoon

After treating us with impeccable performances in Game of Thrones and Bodyguard, Richard Madden will soon be taking the big screen by storm. Starring opposite Angelina Jolie in The Eternals, Richard Madden's first look from the film dropped on Monday. And while we soak in the excitement of Richard starring alongside Angelina, we decided to revisit the actor's Instagram profile and dig out some old photos.

A student of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Richard can aptly be described as a theatre actor first and then a celluloid celebrity. Before he broke out with roles in Game of Thrones and Bodyguard, Richard Madden toured with the prestigious Shakespeare's Globe company and played Romeo in Romeo and Juliet.

He also starred in plays like Malorie Blackman's Noughts & Crosses in 2008 and in National Theatre of Scotland's production of Be Near Me. The roles put Madden under the spotlight and slowly catapulted him to fame. One look at Madden's Instagram, and it is amply clear that the actor loves the outdoors. From hiking to hitting the beach, Madden is a nature lover.

He is also known to bring impressive characters to life and his jawline is often a part of that discussion. From a clean shaven look in Netflix's hit show Bodyguard to his gorgeous selfies, Madden's jawline never misses a mention among fans.

Apart from his upcoming film Marvel's Eternals, Richard Madden will also be starring opposite Jonas for Citadel which is currently underway.

Do you think Richard Madden will be as impressive as his earlier projects in The Eternals and Citadel? Let us know in the comments below.

