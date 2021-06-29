Candidate Crush: Rescuing to showering them with love, Jennifer Aniston is totally crushing it as a dog mom

Jennifer Aniston is a dog mom to three beloved pets namely Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield. Goes without saying, they never fail to put a smile on our faces.

Hollywood celebrities have a never-ending and strong bond with their pet dogs and often take to social media to highlight it. One such celebrity is Jennifer Aniston. The actress who almost broke the Internet when she joined Instagram towards the end of 2019 has since then given millions of her fans a sneak peek into her life. From her professional life to adorable photos with friends as well as her furry friends, there's one thing that stands out.

Apart from being her usual stunning self, the Friends star is also a great dog mom. From rescuing a dog to showering them with love, Jennifer Aniston is totally crushing it as a dog mom. The actress is a dog mom to three beloved pets namely Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield. Goes without saying, they never fail to put a smile on our faces.

Back in October 2020, Jen rescued a dog and sheltered him. She even took to social media to share a glimpse of the same. "Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

Meanwhile, her dog Clyde, is a Schnauzer mix, whereas Sophie is her white pitbull. Her first ever dog photo on Instagram was dedicated to Clyde when she took him to the sets of The Morning Show. Jennifer adorably remarked, "Girl’s best friend... bring Clyde to work day."

The actress has only shared fleeting glimpses of Sophie on social media but proved she's totally an adorable one. Very recently she had shared an epic dog portrait of the trio playing around in her massive Los Angeles mansion backyard. Check out Jennifer Aniston as the best dog mom below:

(L-R: Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield)

Isn't this the only wholesome content you needed today?

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift to Priyanka Chopra: 10 Celebs who wore rainbow outfits & honoured the LGBTQ+ community

Share your comment ×