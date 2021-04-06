Candidate Crush: Schitt's Creek BTS to chic Instagram looks, here's how Dan Levy is winning hearts on the gram.

We rounded up Dan Levy's adorable, hilarious and heartwarming moments on the gram. Find out how the Schitt's Creek actor is winning hearts on the gram.

Daniel Levy along with father Eugene Levy caused a remarkable shift in the sitcom genre with their beloved show Schitt's Creek. The series which began in 2015 as a small scale local production in Canada went on to become big and attract headlines across the world. Dan and Eugene played onscreen father and son and also served as co-creator, writer, director, and producers on the show.

The success of Schitt's Creek catapulted Dan into stardom as it not only entertained millions around the world but also put the LGBTQ community under spotlight. Over the years, Dan and the team of Schitt's Creek have been hailed by fans for representation of the gay community and rightfully so.

Before Schitt's Creek, Dan was widely known as a MTV host as he wrote and hosted his own shows. Today, the actor has created history as the first person to win a Primetime Emmy Award in all four major disciplines, producing, writing, directing, and acting, in the same year for the final season of Schitt's Creek.

We decided to stalk Dan Levy on Instagram and round up some of the actor's adorable, hilarious and heartwarming moments on the gram. Here's how Dan Levy is winning hearts on the gram:

With The Levy's

Dan's Schitts Family

Dan's Style File: Out and About

Dan & his Doggos!

Are you a fan of Dan Levy and Schitt's Creek? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Schitt’s Creek: Dan Levy SLAMS Comedy Central India for censoring gay kissing scene: Says #LoveIsLove

Share your comment ×