Candidate Crush: From teen days to early Winter Soldier time, check out Sebastian Stan's must see photos.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier recently dropped on streaming platforms and has taken social media by storm. While Marvel Studios has not been able to give fans the big screen experience owing to the global Covid 19 lockdown, it has been keeping fans hooked via the Marvel series. After WandaVision, Disney Plus brought The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and fans have been ecstatic with the coming together of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson.

While the show is creating ripples and sending fans into a frenzy with their theories, we decided to go through Sebastian Stan's expansive Instagram handle and came up with some surprising and unseen photos from as long as seven years ago. From Sebastian's teenage and college days to his first post as the Winter Soldier, the actor was quite the social media bee.

Be prepared to be surprised by Sebastian's photos below. Check it out:

The Chiseled Body

The 38-year-old actor has always been enthusiastic about fitness and it goes without saying that his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe requires Sebastian to remain in top shape. Be it the extremely chiseled abs or his jawline, Sebastian's fitness photos will always delight his fans.

Teenage Stan

Imagine the broody looking Sebastian Stan but a whole lot cuter? Well, that's how adorably cute the Gossip Girl actor used to look. And that did not change too much even when he made it to college. In this major throwback photo from college, Sebastian can be seen as a student at Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts where he pursued acting.

The Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan was roped in for the role of Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe almost a decade ago. He began his journey in the MCU with 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and later also in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and so on and so forth. The actor has come a long way and is set to take his journey further.

