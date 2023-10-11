Candy Cane Lane : Eddie Murphy's Christmas movie reveals fresh images and release date – DEETS Inside

The holidays are a time for family fun, and it's even better when you can enjoy a cup of coffee while watching an Eddie Murphy film in your cozy living room. Prime Video has given us a sneak peek of Reginald Hudlin's new movie, Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy as Chris and Tracee Ellis Ross as Carol. This film is all about bringing the Christmas spirit right into your home.

Candy Cane Lane: About story plot, cast, and filmmakers

The story follows Chris and Carol, a couple with three kids, who find themselves in a race against time. They must confront magical and mischievous adversaries to protect everyone's holiday spirit. Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, Pepper casts a spell that brings the whole town to life, creating delightful chaos all around. And that's where the real fun begins. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

Reginald Hudlin, who directed the film, previously worked with Eddie Murphy and Halle Berry on the romantic comedy Boomerang in 1992. He shared that this time, they're both family-oriented guys living in Los Angeles, and they both love Christmas. So, Candy Cane Lane is a movie that truly reflects where they are in their lives, and that passion shows in their work.

The cast of Candy Cane Lane also includes talented actors like Ken Marino, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Chris Redd, and Nick Offerman. The movie was written by Kelly Younger and produced by a team including Brian Grazer, Eddie Murphy, Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

Candy Cane Lane: First look, release date, and streaming details

You can catch the holiday comedy, Candy Cane Lane, when it premieres on Prime Video worldwide on December 1, 2023. Get ready to enjoy some festive fun with your family this holiday season. Check out the first-look images of the movie below.

