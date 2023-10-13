Candy Cane Lane Teaser: Eddie Murphy is here to bring Christmas spirit this holiday season

Eddie Murphy is back with another comedy, this is not a drill! The veteran actor is gearing up to come back to our screens this holiday season, after almost 2 years. He is joining hands with some of his old friends to bring Christmas cheer to the audience, as they await their story to be told. Set to release in the next couple of months here's everything you need to know about the movie.

The plot of Candy Cane Lane

The trailer starts with Eddie Murphy's character Chris Carver preparing for the annual Christmas competition. From the looks of it, things only go south, as somehow Caver and his family end up creating havoc. The film revolves around a comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper played by Jillian Bell, to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol portrayed by the very talented Tracee Ellis Ross, and their three children must race against the clock to break the elf's spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

Release Date, where to watch, and the star cast of Candy Cane Lane

The upcoming anticipated movie is slated to release on December 1, 2023. It will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video streaming service for its members across the globe. The film boasts of a talented ensemble bringing in old names, and pairing up with new blood to create the perfect balance of wholesomeness and life lessons you need this upcoming Christmas. It features names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, and many more.

Meanwhile, the film reunites director Reginald Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, Boomerang. On top of that the writer, Kelly Younger wrote the screenplay inspired by his own personal experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California.

