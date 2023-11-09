Candy Cane Lane Trailer: Find out release date, plot and more for Eddie Murphy's holiday horror-comedy

Candy Cane Lane is a heartwarming Christmas movie hitting screens soon, starring the incredible Eddie Murphy as Chris, a man with a festive spirit who loves setting up Christmas decorations. Here's everything to know about the upcoming movie.

Watch Candy Cane Lane Trailer

Candy Cane Lane is set to premiere globally on December 1, 2023, on Prime Video. As the tale unfolds, viewers can expect an unforgettable adventure filled with laughter, love, and the true spirit of Christmas.

What's the Plot of Candy Cane Lane?

The story begins with Chris, his wife Carol (played by Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three kids gearing up for the holidays, ready to spread cheer to everyone around them. However, like many holiday tales, this one takes an unexpected turn. Chris, eager to win his neighborhood's Christmas home decoration contest, makes a deal with a playful elf named Pepper (played by Jillian Bell). In an attempt to enhance his chances of winning, Pepper casts a spell that brings their entire town to life. Chaos ensues as magical characters and mischievous beings add a strange twist to their lives. Now, the family must act fast to break Pepper's spell, battle magical adversaries, and save Christmas for everyone.

Here's the star cast of Candy Cane Lane

In addition to Eddie Murphy in the role of Chris, Candy Cane Lane boasts a star-studded cast, including Tracee Ellis Ross as Carol (his wife) and Jillian Bell as Pepper, the mischievous elf. The ensemble also includes talented actors like Thaddeus J. Mixson, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Robin Thede, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Chris Redd, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, among others.

Who's making the Candy Cane Lane?

Candy Cane Lane is a heartwarming holiday story brought to life by a creative team led by director Reginald Hudlin and screenwriter Kelly Younger. Younger drew inspiration for the film from his own experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California. The movie is produced by Brian Grazer, Eddie Murphy, Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster, all esteemed members of the Producers Guild of America. Doug Merrifield serves as the executive producer, overseeing the project's overall execution.

Director Reginald Hudlin, who previously collaborated with Eddie Murphy on the romantic comedy Boomerang in 1992, expressed the genuine passion both he and Murphy share for family and Christmas. "Candy Cane Lane" reflects this shared enthusiasm, creating a movie that resonates with the magic of the holiday season. Through laughter, heartwarming moments, and a touch of Christmas enchantment, the film promises to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Get ready to be swept away in this magical holiday journey that reminds us all of the importance of family, togetherness, and spreading joy during the most wonderful time of the year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Saturday Night Live: Timothée Chalamet is the 'immune' New Yorker in NEW promo video