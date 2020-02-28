Candyman Trailer: Jordan Peele brings an edge of the seat reboot to the 1992 horror film

The director is now donning the hat of a producer for the ultimate horror reboot in Candyman. The latest film is a rebooted version to the 1992 horror classic of the same title.

The Get Out director Jordan Peele had reportedly promised his fans that he will bring a 'spiritual sequel' to his Academy Award winning film. The director is now donning the hat of a producer for the ultimate horror reboot in Candyman. The latest film is a rebooted version to the 1992 horror classic of the same title. The makers of the film released it much awaited trailer and it will surely give you the chills. The trailer begins with five girls, saying the name that should not be said, whatsoever. According to legend, whoever says the name Candyman five times, while looking in the mirror is inviting the horror to get killed.

It is initially done as a joke to see if it is for real. But, the incident takes an ugly turn when the Candyman decides to go for the kill. A girl enters the washroom, and one among the five girls suddenly finds the washroom door locked. She struggles to open it, and another girl finds her hair standing. The girl is holding a mirror when she sees the one-armed Candyman's reflection in her mirror. Now, the trailer moves to a man, who moves into the neighbourhood which has been surrounded by the mysteries of the ghost or mystery by the name of Candyman. As the man tries to take a photograph and gets bitten by a bee. The man is excited by the legend of the Candyman and wants to explore it further.

Check out the trailero of Candyman:

He goes on to tell people about it and dares them to say his name five times into the mirror. This challenge once again takes an ugly gruesome turn when all the people start dropping dead one after the other. The man soon realizes his fault, and wants to make it all go away. It might look easy, but it isn't really. There are characters in the film who do not believe in the Candyman's story, and think of it as a joke.

