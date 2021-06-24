Candyman Trailer: Nia DaCosta & Jordan Peele amp up the horror in spine chilling thriller

Candyman stars Colman Domingo who explains the legend of the Candyman to Anthony McCoy played by actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Check out the trailer below.

Giving fans the feels of a true blue thriller bang in the middle of the week, Universal Pictures has just dropped the trailer of ‘Candyman’ and it’s far from anything that the name suggests. The 2021 American horror film is a reboot of the 1992 film of the same name and also the fourth film in the Candyman franchise.

The thriller stars Colman Domingo who explains the legend of the Candyman to Anthony McCoy played by actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The myth revolves around a black man, with a hook for a hand, who goes out distributing candies all around Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood. He is then eventually murdered, tortured and beaten by the police who claim that the Candyman puts razors in the candies.

Further in the trailer, we learn that more razor blades were found in more candy, proving the dead man’s innocence. Dialogues such as, "Candyman isn’t a he, Candyman is the whole damn hive," will definitely leave you with goosebumps. With a trailer that is as gripping as ever, the movie is an out and out contemporary incarnation of the cult classic.

Based on the novel 'The Forbidden Mark' by Clive Barker, the movie is directed by rising director Nia DaCosta and co-written by Jordan Peele of Get Out fame. Apart from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead, the film also stars Teyonah Parris of WandaVision, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett of Utopia and Colman Domingo of Euphoria in the supporting cast. Add to that, Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams will reprise their roles from the original version of the film.

Check out the Candyman trailer below:

What are your thoughts on this spine chilling trailer? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

