'Canne’not Wait For The Premiere': Chris Hemsworth Cracks Hilarious 'Dad Joke' With Anya Taylor-Joy At Cannes Film Festival 2024

During the Cannes Film Festival 2024, a delightful moment was captured between Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy. Fans of these talented stars are absolutely thrilled by a newly surfaced clip showcasing their amazing chemistry.

Not only are they eagerly anticipating their upcoming film, but they are also cherishing this glimpse into the fun time they had together at the festival.

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy clip

The two co-stars, set to dominate the box office with their George Miller film, made an appearance on the first day of the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The actors from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, were among the distinguished guests at this prestigious event.

Anya Taylor-Joy and the Australian actor attended the world premiere of their highly anticipated film. During their time together at the Cannes Film Festival, a recent video posted on Chris Hemsworth's Instagram handle offered fans of Mad Max a peek into the humorous and satirical exchanges the actors often share.

In the video, which Taylor-Joy appeared to be recording, Hemsworth was seen making a pun. After greeting everyone with "Hey guys," the Thor actor quipped, "We are at Cannes and we 'canne' not wait for the premiere."

Taylor-Joy responded with a smile, "I love it."

Fans of Chris Hemsworth thoroughly enjoyed the clip. One commented, "Dad joke 101 ft Chris Hemsworth," while another added, "Tell all the 'Dad Jokes' you want. I’ll happily listen."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise. This one is a spin-off and a prequel to the 2015 installment, Mad Max: Fury Road which starred Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, and Nicholas Hoult along with other great actors.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will tell the fanatics an origin story of Anya Taylor-Joy’s character, Furiosa. Along with Taylor-Joy and the Extraction 2 actor, the movie will also star Charlee Fraser, Lachy Hulme, Tom Burke, as well as Nathan Jones.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released in theaters on May 24, 2024.

