Cannes 2020 not happening this summer, 'postponement considered is no longer an option' says the statement

An official statement regarding the 73rd Cannes Film Festival has finally been released and turns out, it is not going to happen this summer after all.

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected many events that were due in the time to come, however, now that there are relatively more restrictions imposed as far as huge gatherings are concerned in order to curb the spreading of the COVID 19 virus, turns out, Cannes Film Festival 2020 is not going to happen this summer after all. An official statement has now been released regarding the 73rd Cannes Film Festival that has now been released but it does talk about making the festival real in one or the other way.

The statement read, “We acknowledge that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option." The team also went on to call the festival an essential pillar for the film industry and hence, it aims to explore all contingencies allowing to support the year of Cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in one way or another.

Well, the COVID 19 cases have been on the rise and so, this only seemed to be a sensible thing to do. However, the fate of the films that were due to be screened at the prestigious film festival now remains uncertain, much like a lot of other things as far as the entertainment industry is concerned.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×