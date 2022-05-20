Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts, and Alessandra Ambrosio led the Thursday night elegance at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Anne, 39, arrived at the Palais des Festivals in a highly classy white ensemble that had a bandeau, arm details creating a back bow, and a floor-length skirt.

However, the train, perhaps the most eye-catching aspect of her ensemble, was a fantastic touch to draw attention when she paused for photos. Anne, star of The Devil Wears Prada, Les Miserables, and the upcoming Armageddon Time, let her chocolate-coloured hair fall down her back and applied makeup to create a natural impression. Meanwhile, Julia Roberts 54, looked beautiful in a black Louis Vuitton jumpsuit and Chopard jewels while flashing a broad smile for the cameras.

The suit, which she paired with spectacular black shoes, was ideal for the red carpet, particularly because she completed the look with a unique necklace with a sparkling stone. On the other hand, Alessandra, a Brazilian-American model, was guaranteed to stand out from the crowd as she covered her endowments with stick-on decorations and wore a billowing skirt that made an unmistakable trail. The stunning model accessorized her costume with exquisite gloves that fell a touch below her shoulders and a statement necklace.

Armageddon development Time was first announced in 2019 when filmmaker James Gray said that he will be scripting and directing the film. The American period drama film is characterized as a coming-of-age narrative set in 1980s Queens. As per Daily Mail, the filmmaker's experience at the Kew-Forest School in Queens, New York, which former President Donald Trump attended, will be central to the film.

