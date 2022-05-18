Cannes 2022: Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore and Katherine Langford make a dazzling red carpet appearance

Eva Longoria, Katherine Langford, and Julianne Moore led the elegance as they attended the screening of Final Cut (Coupez!) at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

The Desperate Housewives actress, 47, looked stunning in a plunging, semi-sheer black gown as she walked the very first red carpet at the 75th annual event hosted in the Festival Palace, or Palais des Festivals, on Tuesday. Eva's sweeping gown, which had a semi-sheer ruffled skirt, sequins, and tiny spaghetti straps, was guaranteed to steal the show. The actress accessorized the look with a black diamond necklace and a killer pair of black shoes.

Meanwhile, Katherine Langford dazzled in a plunging silver sequined gown, while Julianne Moore oozed elegance in a plunging, black satin gown. Julianne wore her outfit with a stunning diamond and emerald necklace and skipped the rest of the accessories. However, Langford left us impressed in a spectacular floor-length gown covered with silver sequins and a dramatic bow. Interestingly, Eva was among the first to arrive in the French resort for the annual event, as she was spotted standing on a balcony at the Martinez Hotel on the night of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, expressing her enthusiasm about attending the event.

After being cancelled totally in 2020 and held under stringent health regulations in 2021, the red carpet returned in all its glitz and glory on Tuesday night. As per Daily Mail, Top Gun: Maverick and the King of Rock 'N Roll' biopic 'Elvis' will also be featured during the two-week annual film festival.

