Cannes 2022: Joe Alwyn attends The Stars at Noon premiere with co-star Margaret Qualley; See Pics

Cannes 2022 is currently underway and while several major films are premiering at the coveted film festival, among them was also Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley starrer The Stars at Noon directed by Claire Denis. Walking the red carpet for the premiere event, Alwyn and Qualley looked stunning as they posed together while sporting dazzling outfits.

Joe Alwyn, who was recently seen in the series Conversations With Friends walked the Cannes red carpet donning a dapper look as he wore an off white blazer teamed up with a black shirt and black pants. His co-star Margaret Qualley was also seen wearing a black outfit as she sported a floor-length gown. The duo's upcoming film is based on the novel by Denis Johnson.

Check out Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley's photos here:

While The Stars at Noon was initially supposed to star Taron Egerton, the actor was later replaced by Alwyn. Joe looked sharp as he made the Cannes 2022 appearance although fans were a tad disappointed as the actor's girlfriend Taylor Swift wasn't seen in attendance to cheer for him. Recently, the actor addressed his relationship with the singer and maintained why they prefer to keep it private. He also spoke about the couple's engagement rumours with a vague answer that said, "If the answer was yes, I wouldn't say. If the answer is no, I wouldn't say", via Vulture.

As for Alwyn's upcoming film, the actor will be seen in the role of an English businessman whereas Qualley who won praises for her performance in Netflix's limited series, Maid will be essaying the role of an American journalist.

