Cannes 2022: Kristen Stewart, Maggie Gyllenhaal and more make an eye-catching appearance at the film festival

On Monday, Emily Ratajkowski, Sharon Stone, Kristen Stewart, and Maggie Gyllenhaal led the glamour at the screening of Crimes Of The Future at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in the Palais des Festivals in France. Emily, 30, wore a glittering translucent gown with a daring thigh-high split feature at the back and a black belt to show off her fantastic physique.

The brunette beauty wore black pants beneath the exposing costume and a pair of black patent stilettos to heighten her stature. The influencer looked stunning with a beautiful bronzed cosmetics palette that complimented her natural attractive features, and her brown hair flowed in free curls. Meanwhile, Sharon wowed in a Dolce & Gabbana green animal print gown with a thigh-high split that showed off her toned legs. The actress, 64, looked stunning in a pair of gleaming emerald shoes, glittering silver earrings, and a bright red lip.

On the other hand, Kristen wore a dramatic white skirt with a huge bow on the front, while a colourful long-sleeved crop top showed off her toned stomach. The actress, 32, enhanced her height with a pair of black heels while wearing her typical smoky eye and styling her golden locks in a high ponytail. However, Maggie, 44, wore an extreme plunging black couture Lanvin gown with big shoulder pads and looked stunning.

Meanwhile, after being completely cancelled in 2020 and conducted under stringent health standards in 2021, the red carpet returned in all its glitz and glory for the Opening Ceremony on Tuesday night. As per Daily Mail, in total, some 35,000 film professionals are expected to attend the festival between May 17 and 28, hoping for a return to form for cinema's most glamorous event after two years when it was hampered by Covid-19 restrictions.

