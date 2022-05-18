Cannes 2022: Top Gun: Maverick stars Tom Cruise & Jennifer Connolly lead the glamour on the red carpet

At the Cannes Film Festival, Tom Cruise looked more attractive than ever as he attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick. The 59-year-old actor wore a fitted black suit over a white shirt for photographs with Jennifer Connelly.

On Tuesday, as Tom Cruise arrived at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in three decades, he was welcomed with whoops and hollers by a crowd gathered to get a sight of the actor. As he greeted fans, the actor who plays the titular Maverick showed a glimpse of his pearly whites. Meanwhile, Jennifer looked stunning in a silver long dress gown embellished with sequins and elaborate beading.

Meanwhile, The 51-year-old actress portrays Penny Benjamin in the action film about a gang of young pilots. Several of their Top Gun: Maverick co-stars joined them, and the group posed for a team photo. However, as per USA Today, The Cannes visit for Top Gun: Maverick is part of the film's international tour ahead of its Memorial Day weekend release. It has already landed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and made its debut as an aircraft carrier in San Diego.

During the pandemic, Paramount Pictures postponed its release by two years, a decision that looks to be paying off with excellent reviews and box-office projections that Top Gun: Maverick would easily be Cruise's biggest opening weekend. Tom, who is well-known for doing his own stunts, is claimed to have trained to resist g-force power and even flew in genuine fighter aircraft for the sequel.

