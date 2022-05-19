Cannes 2022: Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and more amp up the glam quotient for Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Top Gun: Maverick premiered with a star-studded blaze at the 75th Cannes Film Festival today, with Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, Viola Davis, Aishwarya Rai and others joining Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm on the red carpet.

Viola Davis looked stunning in a canary yellow gown as she attended the film screening. As she walked the red carpet in France, the actress, 56, chose a daring ensemble with an exquisite frilled neckline and a flowing skirt. Viola grinned as she posed with her dapper husband Julius Tennon, her hair in a natural afro shape. Meanwhile, Eva Longoria came out in another eye-catching ensemble as she posed for photos.

The actress, 47, looked stunning in a shimmering silver off-the-shoulder gown with a daring split at the back as she walked the upscale event's red carpet. Eva's height was boosted by a pair of towering silver platforms seen behind the daring cut at the back of her gown. The Texas native wore her chocolate hair in a high ponytail and accentuated her lovely features with a glam make-up palette that featured a dramatic smokey eye.

On the other hand, Elle Fanning didn't disappoint as she gave onlookers a glimpse at one of her outfits while posing up a storm on her balcony on Wednesday. The actress, 24, looked stunning in a fishtail gown while posing for photos that will no doubt appear on her social media accounts later. Katherine Langford, meanwhile, looked stunning in a bright pink bra top and matching coat-style skirt with a train. The style was both avant-garde and traditional, and we can't stop appreciating the star's pick for the occasion.

However, as per USA Today, The Cannes visit for Top Gun: Maverick is part of the film's international tour ahead of its Memorial Day weekend release. It has already landed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and made its debut as an aircraft carrier in San Diego.

