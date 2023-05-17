Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp gets teary-eyed as comeback film receives a 7 minute standing ovation; WATCH

Cannes 2023 adores Hollywood star Johnny Depp! The heartthrob who has been away from the limelight since the highly-publicized 2022 defamation case once again stole the show when he appeared at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Johnny Deep gets emotional after 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2023

Depp made his way down the red carpet along with the other cast members from the film ‘Jeanne Du Barry’, which premiered on the first day of Cannes. As Depp's dynamic portrayal of King Louis XV played out on screens, the 59-year-old actor received huge applause and a standing ovation from the audience. A rapturous seven-minute standing ovation was given to actor Johnny Depp on Tuesday night for his role in the historical drama ‘Jeanne Du Barry,’ which made his powerful comeback at Cannes 2023. After observing the audience's reaction, Johnny Depp appeared teary-eyed and heartbroken and waved to them. On social media, several videos of Depp crying are doing the rounds.

The festival's audience responded favorably to the actor. The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor was in high demand for autographs. The film ‘Jeanne Du Barry’, which had its international debut at Cannes, is looking for U.S. distribution at the festival.

About Johnny Depp’s movie ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Jeanne du Barry is a forthcoming biological drama written, produced, and directed by Maiwenn. She is starring herself in the movie along with Johnny Depp and both are playing the lead characters in the movie. The movie also features prominent actors like Benjamin Lavernhe, Noemie Lvovsky, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory, Melvil Poupaud, and Inia Hair.

The plot of the movie revolves around Madame du Barry, who climbs up the social ladder using her charm and intelligence. She becomes the darling of King Louis XV, the two fall in love against all odds, and du Barry moves to Versailles where the court is scandalized by her arrival.

The movie had its world premiere at Cannes Films Festival 2023 and was released in theaters in France on the same day by Le Pacte. The movie will soon be available on Netflix.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

For the unversed, Depp tied the knot with actress Amber Heard in 2015. Their divorce caught media attention as they reportedly abused each other and both were engaged in high-profile defamation cases. The actor hasn't been spotted in public since his protracted legal dispute with his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard in 2022. Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard, the defendant, seeking $50 million in damages, and Heard responded with counterclaims seeking $100 million in damages against Depp.

On June 1, Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case against his former wife American actress Amber Heard as a jury found in favor of Depp on all counts and awarded him 10 million dollars as compensatory charges after a seven week trial.