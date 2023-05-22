Cannes 2023: Jude Law and Alicia Vikander starrer Firebrand receives an eight-minute standing ovation

After Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford, the historical drama Firebrand, starring actors Jude Law and Alicia Vikander, received a standing ovation on Sunday, at the Cannes film festival 2023. The movie received a standing ovation that lasted more than eight minutes.

Firebrand receives an eight-minute standing ovation

According to Variety, a visibly moved Alicia Vikander signaled the cheering audience to stop or she would cry while her beaming husband Michael Fassbender watched her from the row behind. Jude Law, who plays the ruthless and brutal King Henry VIII, received a lot of loud applause from the audience and so did Brazilian director Anouz. Vikander joined a group of leading actresses at Cannes, including Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and Lily Gladstone, who have delivered performances that have wowed audiences.

Jude Law and Alicia Vikander’s looks at Cannes 2023

Prior to the debut of their newest movie Firebrand, Jude Law and Alicia Vikander were among the biggest names on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

For the event, Vikander donned a peach-colored gown with silver beaded accents and her hair was pulled back into a half-updo.On the red carpet, she was joined by her husband, X-Men actor Michael Fassbender. On the other hand, Law chose a traditional black tuxedo and the Hollywood star sported a moustache at the occasion.

About Firebrand

Helmed by Karim Anouz and created by Jessica and Henrietta Ashworth, the 2023 historical drama film ‘Firebrand’ centers on Catherine Parr, the sixth and final wife of Henry VIII. The movie is inspired by the 2013 novel ‘Queen's Gambit’ by Elizabeth Fremantle. Jude Law, Sam Riley, Eddie Marsan, Simon Russell Beale, and Erin Doherty are among the cast members. This is Anouz's debut English-language film as a filmmaker. Erin Doherty from The Crown plays the role of preacher and writer Anne Askew, Simon Russell Beale from Operation Mincemeat plays Bishop Stephen Gardiner, and Sam Riley and Eddie Marsan from Maleficent play Thomas and Edward Seymour, respectively.

