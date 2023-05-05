Cannes 2023 Jury: Brie Larson to Paul Dano; Here's full list of the panel

The 2023 Cannes jury class has been revealed.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which will take place in May, has revealed details on the panel front by giving an insight into the jury members for this year’s film festival. The festival's jury, helmed this year by "Triangle of Sadness" filmmaker and 2022 Palme d'Or winner Ruben OStlund, has been filled out with a star-studded lineup of actors and directors.

Jury members for the Cannes Festival include:

Actors Paul Dano and Brie Larson

Moroccan Director Maryam Touzani

French actor Denis Ménochet

British-Zambian screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni

Afghan author Atiq Rahimi

Argentine director and screenwriter Damián Szifrón

Director Julia Ducournau, who won the Palme d'Or in 2021 for her film "Titane,"

Ruben OStlund is appointed as Jury President for Cannes 2023.

Cannes revealed Stlund's appointment as jury president on Feb. 27, leaving a significant gap of over two months until the complete jury revelation. As in previous years, the majority of the jury members have been those who have directed or starred in films that have screened at the festival.

Newcomer Brie Larson will serve as a jury member for Cannes 2023.

Despite starring in a number of indie films, "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson appears to be a relative newcomer to Cannes. This summer, she will be starring in "Fast X" and "Lessons in Chemistry."

Dano has appeared in two films at the Cannes Film Festival: Paolo Sorrentino's "Youth" and Bong Joon-ho's "Okja."

Meanwhile, OStlund has received the festival's top award twice, for "Triangle of Sadness" in 2022 and "The Square" in 2017. Prior to that, he presented two films at Un Certain Regard, one of which, "Force Majeure," won the Jury Prize.

Here is what Ruben ostlund had to say about his appointment as President

"I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honor of jury president for this year's competition at the Festival de Cannes," said Stlund, who will be the first Swede to lead the jury in 50 years, following Ingrid Bergman's example. "Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in competition at the festival."

When will the Cannes Film Festival begin?

Cannes will hold its 76th edition from May 16 to 27.

