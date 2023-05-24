Cannes 2023: Scarlett Johansson looks cozy in Prada gown alongside Colin Jost for Asteroid City premiere

Scarlett Johansson slayed the 76th annual Cannes Festival red carpet in a rare appearance with husband - Colin Jost.

For the premiere of her upcoming Wes Anderson movie, Asteroid City, Johansson walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023 along with her husband Colin and other co-stars including Steve Carell, Adrien Brody, Fisher Stevens, Bryan Cranston, Matt Dillon, and Maya Hawke.

Here is everything to know about Scarlett Johansson walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Scarlett Johansson at Cannes 2023

For the Asteroid City premiere on Tuesday, Scarlett Johansson looked stunning in a custom Prada gown featuring white spaghetti straps, a floor length skirt, and a fitted bodice. She accessorized her outfit with pumps and pointy earrings. Johansson opted for rosy cheeks and red lips as her makeup while keeping her tresses in loose waves parted down the middle. The back of Black Widow star’s gown gave a glimpse of her tattoos including sleeping lamb and stem of roses.

Meanwhile, Colin Jost looked as handsome as ever in a navy tuxedo and matching bow tie. The Saturday Night Live actor completed his look with a gold watch and ring.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost looked happy together on the red carpet as the latter had his arm wrapped around his wife. The lovebirds gazed into each other’s eyes and looked quite cozy in their appearance together.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Scarlett and Colin first sparked dating rumors in 2017 when they spotted getting cozy at a bar in New York City. After two years of dating, Jost and Johansson married in an intimate ceremony in October 2020. The lovebirds welcomed their first child – Cosmo in 2021.

