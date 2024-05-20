Cannes 2024: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley Starrer Body Horror Flick The Substance Premiers To A 13-Minute Standing Ovation

The Substance, a nauseating and partially humorous horror thriller by French director Coralie Fargeat, starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid, among others, premiered to a 13-minute standing ovation at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 19.

Billed as a body horror with a feminist take, The Substance revolves around a new product promising to transform people into the best versions of themselves. However, the offer comes with a twist.

The Substance — Official Synopsis and Cast Response

Per the official synopsis for The Substance, “It generates another you. A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect you. And there's only one rule: You share time. One week for you. One week the new you. Seven days each. A perfect balance. Easy. Right? If you respect the balance…what could possibly go wrong.”

Although The Substance's premiere screening started late by 20 minutes, attributed to the cast’s delayed arrival at the theater, when the end credits rolled around 1 a.m., Moore, Qualley, and Fargeat all seemed overjoyed, with the former throwing kisses to the camera saying “Thank you! Thank you!”

The Substance was her first film to play at the coveted film festival. Fargeat for her part simply said "Merci Master Thierry" referring to Cannes Festival head Thierry Frémaux.

Demo Moore on Navigating Hollywood as an Older Actress

Moore, accompanied by her pet dog Pilaf, earlier in the day addressed navigating the lanes of Hollywood as an older actress, saying, “You just show up and you face what's in front of you to the best of your ability. I think what's most important is how you hold yourself not how the world is holding you…which is exactly what The Substance is about – this male perspective of the idealized woman, that we as women have bought into…and I think we are changing. We are living the change right now.”

The Substance will be distributed by MUBI.

