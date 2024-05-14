Cannes 2024: Who All Are Going To Feature On American Pavilion Programming; Demi Moore And More

Demi More, Billy Zane, and more to join the American Pavillion Programming at Cannes 2024!

The International Film Festival has released details on the 25 panels, screenings, and conversations that will be part of this year's program. The event will commence on Wednesday, May 15, and conclude on Thursday, May 23. The two prominent series in Pavillion’s festivities—Industry In Focus and In Conversation—will welcome celebrated Hollywood icons to share their insights.

Who will be joining the American Pavillion programs at Cannes 2024?

The In Conversation series will feature a panel discussion with the multi-hyphenated actress Demi Moore. Titanic fame Billy Zane, documentarian Frederick Wiseman, and five American filmmakers competing at the festival will join Moore in the conversation.

Meanwhile, the Industry In Focus series will capture interactions among celebrated executives, producers, sales agents, casting directors, CEOs, and journalists. This panel will discuss a holistic view of the industry, including PR, marketing, marketplace analysis, the Ukrainian film industry, sales, and many other aspects.

The American Pavilion’s founder and president, Julie Sisk, told Hollywood reporters about the much-anticipated star-studded panel discussions. “The American Pavilion is excited to host a diverse and innovative group of artists and executives as they converse about every aspect of the film industry,” she said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

American Pavillion’s events include a house party and more

The American Pavillion will host a house party and a two-day summit to showcase the diversity and new voices in the film industry. Gold House will honor purpose-driven filmmaking and women empowerment through multiple panel discussions, with female trailblazers in Hollywood being one of them.

A book signing event will also be hosted for Chaz Ebert’s new book “It’s Time To Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion, and Kindness.” On May 21st, the program includes a Queer Night with an LGBTQ dance party that’s open to Festival and March badge holders.

The two-week event will conclude with screenings from the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase and a Karaoke night hosted by SAGIndie for the event’s organizers and badge holders.