Cannes announces 2020 official lineup after film festival gets canned, no Indian films in race; See Full List

Cannes festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux announced 56 films that made the cut for the 2020 Official Selection.

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival which happens around May every year was cancelled this year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Indian celebrities like , , and others who usually walk the red carpet for brands also did not get to put down their best fashionable foot forward. However, the festival is now being carried out as festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux announced 56 films that made the cut for the 2020 Official Selection. Even though the film festival won't take place, these 56 films will be allowed to use the Cannes 2020 label and can take their films to various other festivals that are slated to take place later this year.

If the festival would have happened this year, it would been a star-studded affair with actors like Kate Winselt, Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Viggo Mortensen, Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton, and more to the red carpet. As per reports in Indie Wire, the Cannes branded films will be invited to screen at festivals such as Locarno, Telluride, Toronto, Deauville, San Sebastian, Pusan, Angoulême, Morelia, New York, Lyon, Rome, Rio, Tokyo, Mar del Plata, Sundance and the Mumbai film festival (MAMI) as well.

Of the 2000 plus films, 56 films were officially selected. However, no Indian film is in the race. Last was Nandita Das' Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui that was screened at Cannes in 2018.

See full list of 56 films that have been officially selected by Cannes this year:

THE FRENCH DISPATCH by Wes Anderson (USA) – 1h43

SUMMER 85 by François Ozon (France) – 1h40

ASA GA KURU (True Mothers) by Naomi Kawase (Japan) – 2h20

LOVERS ROCK by Steve McQueen (England) – 1h08

MANGROVE by Steve McQueen (England) – 2h04

DRUK (Another Round) by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark) – 1h55

Maïwenn’s DNA (DNA) (Algeria / France) – 1h30

LAST WORDS by Jonathan Nossiter (USA) – 2h06

HEAVEN: TO THE LAND OF HAPPINESS by IM Sang-Soo (Korea) – 1h40

EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Forgotten we’ll be) by Fernando Trueba (Spain) – 2h16

PENINSULA by YEON Sang-Ho (Korea) – 1h54

IN THE DUSK (At dusk) by Sharunas BARTAS (Lithuania) – 2h06

DES HOMMES (Home Front) by Lucas BELVAUX (Belgium) – 1h40

THE REAL THING by Kôji Fukada (Japan) – 3h48

NEW VENUES

PASSION SIMPLE by Danielle Arbid – (Lebanon) – 1h36

A GOOD MAN by Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) – 1h47

THE THINGS YOU SAY, THE THINGS YOU DO by Emmanuel Mouret (France) – 2h

SOUAD by Ayten Amin (Egypt) 1h30

LIMBO by Ben Sharrock (England) – 1h53

ROUGE (Red Soil) by Farid Bentoumi (France) – 1h26

SWEAT by Magnus Von Horn (Poland) – 1h40

TEDDY by Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma (France) – 1h28

FEBRUARY (February) by Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria) – 2h05

AMMONITE by Francis Lee (England) – 2h

A NIGHT DOCTOR by Elie Wajeman (France) – 1h40

ENFANT TERRIBLE by Oskar Roehler (Germany) – 2h14

NADIA, BUTTERFLY by Pascal Plante (Canada) – 1h46

HERE WE ARE by Nir Bergman (Israel) – 1h34

A SKETCHES FILM

SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG by Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping and Patrick Tam (Hong Kong) – 1h53

THE FIRST MOVIES

FALLING by Viggo Mortensen (USA) – 1h52

PLEASURE by Ninja Thyberg (Sweden) – 1h45

SLALOM by Charlène Favier (France) – 1h32

CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House) by Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil) – 1h27

BROKEN KEYS (False note) by Jimmy Keyrouz (Lebanon) – 1h30

IBRAHIM by Samir Guesmi (France) – 1h20

BEGINNING (In the beginning) by Déa Kulumbegashvili (Georgia) – 2h10

GAGARINE by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh (France) – 1h35

16 SPRING by Suzanne Lindon (France) – 1h13

VAURIEN by Peter Dourountzis (France) – 1h35

GARÇON CHIFFON by Nicolas Maury (France) – 1h48

SI LE VENT TOMBE ( Should the Wind Fall ) by Nora Martirosyan (Armenia) – 1h40

JOHN AND THE HOLE by Pascual Sisto (USA) – 1h38

INTO THE WIND ( Running with the Wind ) Shujun WEI (China) – 2:36

THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO ( The film Death and my father too ) Dani Rosenberg (Israel) – 1:40

3 DOCUMENTARIES

ON THE ROUTE FOR THE BILLION ( The Billion Road ) by Dieudo Hamadi (Democratic Republic of the Congo) – 1h30

THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw (USA) – 1h24

9 DAYS AT RAQQA by Xavier de Lauzanne (France) – 1h30

5 COMEDIES

ANTOINETTE IN THE CÉVÈNNES by Caroline Vignal (France) – 1h35

LES DEUX ALFRED by Bruno Podalydès (France) – 1h30

UN TRIOMPHE ( The big hit ) by Emmanuel Courcol (France) – 1h40

THE ORIGIN OF THE WORLD by Laurent Lafitte ( France) – 1st film

THE SPEECH by Laurent Tirard (France) – 1h27

4 ANIMATED MOVIES

AYA TO MAJO (Earwig and the Witch) by Gorô Miyazaki (Japan) – 1h22

FLEE by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark) – 1h30

JOSEP by Aurel (France) – 1h20 – 1st film

SOUL by Pete Docter (USA) – 1h30

