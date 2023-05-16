Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux REACTS to Johnny Depp backlash; Says 'I don’t know what it’s about'

Recently, Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux asked the paps if they really think Cannes was celebrating rapists after the ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ actor Adele Haenel claimed last week in an open letter. Adele, who quit acting in films revealed that she retired from the industry due to political reasons and said Cannes was “ready to do anything to defend their rapist chiefs.” Ahead of the festival, Thierry reacted to the actor’s statement and said that she is making “radical” comments that were “false.”

Thierry Fremaux reacts to Adele Haenel’s ‘rapist’ comment

While talking with the paps, Thierry was quoted saying, “She didn’t think that when she came to Cannes unless she suffered from a crazy dissonance. People use Cannes to talk about certain issues and it’s normal because we give them a platform. But if you thought that it’s a festival for rapists, you wouldn’t be here listening to me, you would not be complaining that you can’t get tickets to get into screenings.”

Thierry Fremaux talks about the criticism of Johnny Depp starrer Jeanne du Barry

Addressing the criticism of Johnny Depp starrer ‘Jeanne du Barry’, Thierry said, “I don’t know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it’s the freedom of thinking, and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework. If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned we wouldn’t be here talking about it. So we saw Maiwenn’s film and it could have been in competition. She would have been the eighth female director.”

He further added, “This [controversy] came up once the film was announced at Cannes because everybody knew Johnny had made a film in France…I don’t know why she chose him but it’s a question you should ask Maiwenn. As for the rest, I’m the last person to be able to discuss all this. If there’s one person in this world who didn’t find the least interest in this very publicized trial, it’s me. I don’t know what it’s about. I also care about Johnny Depp as an actor.”

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp net worth 2023, luxury lifestyle, career & early life