Cannes Film Festival 2020 postponed amid Coronavirus crisis; Organizers consider new dates

Organizers of the Cannes Film Festival 2020 have now decided to postpone the mega event in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. Read further for more details.

The 2020 edition of the Cannes Film Festival has been postponed by the organizers owing to the Coronavirus crisis which has gripped almost every country in the world. Speculations were already rife about the prestigious film festival getting canceled in the wake of COVID 19 scare due to the fear of infection and now the reports have turned out to be true. The mega event was originally scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 23, 2020, in France.

Reports suggest that the organizers are hoping to organize the prestigious event by the end of June of the beginning of July 2020. It has also been mentioned that the health situation in France will be monitored before considering the organization of the event there again. As we all know, countries in Europe are among the worst-hit places because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The organizers will also be undergoing consultation with the Cannes City Hall and the French Government for the same.

The festival has also expressed its solidarity for all those people who have been fighting the deadly virus. France has been under complete lockdown amid the COVID-19 scare. The country has reported numerous deaths and infections in the past weeks. Over the past few days, many other international events including other film festivals have been postponed owing to the prevailing situation around the world.

Credits :Variety

