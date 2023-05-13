Cannes Film Festival 2023: What can we expect from this year's festival? Details here

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is just around the corner and movie lovers from around the globe are gearing up for the cinema’s biggest showcase. This year’s festival will roll out its red carpet next week with Natalie Portman, Leonardo D' Caprio, and Harrison Ford among the Hollywood celebrities anticipated at the star-studded event on the French Riviera.

Cannes 2023 promises to be as amazing as the previous year’s festivals with red carpet glitz, a starry jury panel, and a line of movies from around the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cannes Film Festival 2023:

When and where will the event take place?

The Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 27 in Cannes at the French Riviera, France.

What films have been shortlisted for Cannes 2023?

Several categories made up the official selection of film. This year's festive includes 21 contenders: Club Zero by Jessica Hausner, Kuolleet Lehdet (Fallen Leaves) by Aki Kaurismaki, Anatomie d’une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall) by Justine Triet, The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer, Les Filles d’Olfa (Four Daughters) by Kaouther Ben Hania, Kaibutsu (Monster) by Kore-eda Hirokazu, Asteroid City by Wes Anderson, Il Sol dell’ Avvenire (A Brighter Tomorrow) by Nanni Moretti, Kuru Otlar Ustune (About Dry Grasses) by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Kaibutsu (Monster) by Kore-eda Hirokazu, L’ete dernier (Last Summer) by Catherine Breillat, La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher, La Passion de Dodin Bouffant (The Pot-au-Feu by Tran Anh Hung, Kuru Otlar Ustune (About Dry Grasses) by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Rapito (Kidnapped) by Marco Bellocchio, The Old Oak by Ken Loach, Qing Chun (Youth) by Wang Bing, Perfect Days by Wim Wenders, Black Flies by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire, Firebrand by Karim Aïnouz, Banel e Adama by Ramata-Toulaye Sy, and Le Retour (Homecoming) by Catherine Corsini.

How to get the tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online at the festival's official website by those who have accreditation for the event or any parallel portions. Every evening starting at 9:30 pm, open-air films are shown at the Cinéma de la Plage for those who would want to attend for free. According to the website VIP concierge, tickets cost between $6,100 to $25,000.

What are the festival prizes?

Palme d’Or is Cannes Film Festival’s top award. The other prizes include the best director, The Grand Prix, best actor, jury prize, best screenplay, and best short film.

