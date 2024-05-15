Every May, the Cannes Film Festival blazes and sparkles more brightly than before on the French Riviera. It is an illustrious event that is not only about movies but also glamor, prestige, and the crossing of international talents. Let us plunge into Cannes where stars meet and cinematography’s history is written.

A glimpse into history

From its inception in 1946, Cannes remained steady in its goal to exhibit the finest French and world cinematic works while promoting the worldwide film industry. Starting as a small seaside town, Cannes has turned out to be an epitome of luxury and cinema excellence attracting crème de la crème from Hollywood and beyond.

This year’s edition of Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 16 culminating with an award ceremony anticipated for May 27. With jury members comprising renowned players in the industry, it promises to be a thrilling competition with groundbreaking achievements.

Fascinating Cannes trivia

1. Woody Allen's association with Cannes: Undoubtedly one of the best directors without any Palme d’Or aspirations; he has a requirement that all directors should handle one subject which has not been met yet.

2. Photographer boycotts: In rare slights, photographers snubbed Isabelle Adjani in 1983 for missing press engagements, the same fate experienced by renowned screen icon Paul Newman (1975).

3. Breaking tradition: From 1946 through 1959 only French chairpersons chaired the jury until Georges Simenon broke the monotony in 1960 becoming the first Belgian chairman. In recent years, George Miller became the first Australian filmmaker ever to take charge of this position.

4. Secret jury meetings: Since the mid-1990s Domergue Villa has housed jury deliberations thus creating a unique atmosphere for these talks like no other place during every festival session, a place equally legendary as this festival.

5. Cannes on screen: Cannes is not only the place to be in real life, but it also doubles as a shooting location for at least 12 films such as Any Number Can Win (1963) and Femme Fatale (2002), among others, with a memorable appearance in Mr. Bean’s adventure.

6. Poster origins: A poster that was supposed to be used in the inaugural edition of the Cannes Festival by Jean-Gabriel Domergue who happened to be Toulouse-Lautrec’s relative was planned for 1939, but WWII broke out; history playing a sad joke.

7. Visionary origins: The French Association of Artistic Action Directors and respected film critics brought out its idea while Philippe Erlanger, Emile Vuillermoz, and Rene Jeanne conceived it; a mark of their vision that time has not erased.

8. The Red Carpet spectacle: For people climbing the iconic 24 steps there are provided three carpets of no less than 60 meters in length per day; a tribute to every single detail attentiveness.

9. Behind-the-scenes nomination: As an appreciation for being instrumental in staging this cinematic event, Canal + France casts a vote for Cannes hosts along with festival and event directors who make things happen behind the scenes.

10. Golden Palm legacy: Created by jeweler Lucienne Lazon in 1955 Palme d’Or remains a symbol of highest achievement in cinematography. Since 1997 Chopard has been providing excellent craftsmanship workmanship for Golden Palm awards.

Cannes’ legacy lives on; an ever-present reminder of how important cinema still is and how indelible the influence of one very august international film festival truly is even when we have long gotten over them.

