Cannes Film Festival 2024: Anatomy Of A Fall Dog Messi Walks The Red Carpet; Watch

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival was graced by the four-legged scene-stealing star from Anatomy of a Fall. Messi the dog was the first guest to walk down the red carpet, inviting playful and exciting energy at the coveted film festival’s opening this week. Messi the dog, who played Snoop in the Oscar-winning movie, also hosted at Cannes this year.

Besides his red carpet appearance, Messi the dog was seen frolicking around with a microphone and a camera fitted on his back. The dog is set to host a show at the Cannes Film Festival, interviewing and speaking to celebrities through comedian Raphael Mezrahi.

Messi the dog takes over Cannes Film Festival 2024

As the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival unraveled in the French city on Tuesday, May 14, Messi the dog stunned the paparazzi with his charm. More importantly, the 7-year-old pup was there to host an eight-episode interview series called Messi: The Cannes Film Festival From A Dog’s Eye View, per People.

Hence, the Border Collie will be spotted running around with a special 360-degree mic and a fitted camera through which he will speak to the celebrity guests, while comedian Mezrahi lends his voice to Messi the dog.

It “will be an opportunity for Messi to ask his guest any questions with the innocence of a dog," the show’s production company stated, per the source. The 1-minute episodes can be watched on French TV channels.

The dog actor, who won the Palm Dog Prize in 2023, walked the red carpet with his owner and trainer, Laura Martin Contini. The professional dog trainer, who adopted Messi as a puppy, raved about the attention they’ve been getting in the U.S. “It’s probably the maximum that you can accomplish in this field,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in February. After his stint at the 2024 Oscars, Messi the dog left no stone unturned to wow spectators at the Cannes Film Festival too.

Messi the dog’s award-winning role in Anatomy of a Fall

Messi, who lives outside Paris with his owner, made his Hollywood debut with the starring role as Snoop in Justine Triet’s 2023 murder mystery, Anatomy of a Fall. The dog actor played a vital role in the storyline, where Sandra Hüller's character undergoes trial for the sudden death of her husband, with no other witnesses except her blind son, Daniel played by Milo Machado-Graner, and his dog Snoop taken on by Messi.

The most striking scene where Messi pretends to be intoxicated and unconscious left viewers in awe of the dog actor’s potential. Owner Contini revealed the scene was successfully filmed after two months of practicing, per IndieWire. “It had to happen in steps. First, the simple laying down and having his head kind of immobile. [I] started there and then [we worked on] lifting the head and just letting it fall back without resistance,” she said.

Messi the dog lives with his owner in a suburban area outside of Paris. His owner, Contini adopted him as a pup from his neighbor and has surrounded herself with animals as a professional trainer, which she explained is a “job of passion.”

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on 14th May, Tuesday and will go on until the 25th of May, Saturday.

