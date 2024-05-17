Cannes Film Festival 2024: Barry Keoghan Flashes Big Smile As His Film Bird Gets Seven-Minute Standing Ovation

Andrea Arnold’s film Bird got a great response at this year’s Film Festival!

One of the film's leading faces, Barry Keoghan, was seen smiling ear-to-ear when the camera panned to him amidst the 7-minute standing ovation. The film premiered at the festival on Thursday.

Barry Keoghan reacts to standing ovation at Cannes for the film Bird

The Saltburn actor was present at the international film festival alongside his co-stars Jason Buda and Jasmine Jobson to watch their film on the big screen.

Bird is an Andrea Arnold-directed drama about a 12-year-old boy living with his brother and single dad in North Kent and seeking adventure. The film is deemed a ray of light that sends a message of hope in a bleak existence. Arnold is the festival’s beloved creator. She previously brought American Honey to the Cannes premiere in 2016 and her documentary Cow to the premiere in 2021.

Bird's premiere ended with a roar of applause and a seven-minute standing ovation. Keoghan was spotted smiling and covering his mouth when the camera caught his reaction to the honor. The actor was previously at Cannes for Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer premiere in 2017.

What is the film Bird about?

Arnold is a master of the social realist kitchen sink drama and has created two Cannes jury-winning films in that genre, Red Road and Fish Tank. This film has a similar backdrop, with Keoghan playing the tattoo-covered, struggling single father Bug.

Young actress Nykiya Adams plays the confused and lonely daughter Bailey, to whom Bug does not devote enough time. The titular character, Bird, enters Bailey’s life and takes her on an adventure.

The IMDB synopsis of the film says, “Bailey lives with his brother Hunter and his father Bug, who raises them alone in a squat in northern Kent. Bug doesn't have much time to devote to them. Bailey looks for attention and adventure elsewhere.”

The film Bird premiered at Cannes on May 16 and is currently running in theatres.