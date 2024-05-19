Cannes Film Festival 2024: Cate Blanchett Graces The Red Steps For Premiere Of Rumors; Blows Kisses As Film Earns 4 Minutes Standing Ovation

Cate Blanchett, who has earned several notable accolades including Academy Awards and BAFTA and many more, has always wowed us with her captivating performances in her films. This year the 55- year-old actress attended this year's Cannes Film Festival in France. And, her new film titled Rumours premiered during the festival on May 18, garnering the film a standing ovation after its display.

Cate Blanchett's The Rumors earns a standing ovation at Cannes

After the film's premiere in the Out Of Competition category on Saturday, the Aviator actress blew kisses as the movie gained a four-minute standing ovation from the crowd. The Rumours film comes under the dark comedy genre.

As per the Cannes website, the film’s synopsis goes, “At their annual G7 summit, the seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest liberal democracies get lost in the woods at night while attempting to draft their provisional statement.”

Along with Blanchett, the film's other cast members also graced the Cannes Film Festival with their presence including Roy Dupuis, Denis Menochet, and Rolando Ravello. Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, film directors/screenwriters also attended the festival.

According to the outlet, the directors of the film thanked the audience after the applause, and in their speech, quoting their own film, they said, “It’s better to burn out than to fade away.” The trio appeared to surprise with the new tradition of the festival, of giving the mic to the filmmakers for post-screening remarks.

More on Cate Blanchett and the Cannes

Cate Blanchett looked stunning as she wore Louis Vuitton, as per Just Jared. This wasn't the Ocean’s 8 actress' first film premiere at Cannes.

The actress’ 2015 critically acclaimed film titled Carol also premiered at the festival and it also earned her Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards. The 55-year-old actress also served as the festival’s jury president in 2018.

Blanchett continues to shine by widening the horizon of work with great projects under her belt. Many fans were elated to see the actress shine on the red carpet of the Cannes, cinema’s one of the biggest events in the world.

