Cannes Film Festival 2024: David Cronenberg’s Horror Movie The Shrouds Gets Lukewarm 3.5-Minute Standing Ovation

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is on a full roll as the headlines and the reviews coming out about the premiered films at the festival are being talked about all over the internet. David Cronenberg directed The Shrouds, which premiered on May 20, and received a 3.5-minute standing ovation from the crowd. Know more about the film which has seemingly explored the concept of grief and technology together.

The Shrouds receives a standing ovation

Cronenberg’s ventured stars Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce, and Sandrine Holt. As per Wikipedia, the film is produced by SBS Production, Prospero Pictures, and Saint Laurent Pictures. It will be released on September 25, 2024.

As per the Cannes website, the official synopsis goes, “Karsh (played by Cassel), 50, is a prominent businessman. Inconsolable since the death of his wife, he invents GraveTech.” The synopsis adds that GraveTech is a “revolutionary and controversial technology that enables the living to monitor their dear departed in their shrouds. One night, multiple graves, including that of Karsh’s wife, are desecrated. Karsh sets out to track down the perpetrators.”

As per Variety, after the film premiere, the director known for body horror thriller films, Cronenberg, expressed that this was the first time he had watched the movie with an audience and it was completely different.

After the audience clapped, Cronenberg expressed that he was very happy that they all were there. According to the outlet’s article, the film’s exploration of grief and technology is thoughtful. Although there were many gross moments, the film depended more on emotion than anything.

More on the film and The Cannes Film Festival

Cronenberg gave an interview to the publication where he said that the film is very personal to him and it is partially inspired by his wife, Carolyn Cronenberg’s death in 2017. The director added that as far as he is concerned, grief is forever and it does not go away. He said one can distance oneself from it, adding, that he did not experience any “Catharsis” while working on the film.

Other movies like Emilia Perez starring Karla Sofia Garson, Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez received nine minutes of standing ovation. Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid, and Margaret Qualley starrer The Substance film received the longest standing ovation of eleven minutes.

This year’s Cannes is trending all over social media, mostly due to the films premiering, celebrities, and the iconic fashion moments by the prominent figures and influencers on the red carpet that stole the limelight altogether.

