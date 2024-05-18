Cannes Film Festival 2024: Demi Moore Shares The Best Advice For Younger Actors To Come

Demi Moore was appointed as the Chopard godmother at the Cannes Film Festival. She also looked it, in her shimmery turquoise Balenciaga gown paired with Chopard jewels at the event. The actress graced the Chopard Trophée Awards ceremony to present awards to two rising stars in the film industry.

While at it, Demi Moore enlightened the recipients with her priceless wisdom gained through the four decades of her Hollywood career. She reassured young actors with her assistance as their godmother with a tinge of humor.

Demi Moore sprinkles wisdom at Cannes

At the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Demi Moore presented the rising star awards to emerging actors Mike Faist and Sophie Wilde, on Friday, May 17. The Hollywood veteran felt fortunate to be chosen as the godmother to the “extraordinary talents” and joked what the role meant in the U.S.

"Being a godmother kind of means that you have no responsibility," Moore, 61, quipped. Jokes aside, the Ghost star seized the moment with her special message for the actors. She said, "But as your appointed godmother, remember I'm not just here for the fun stuff, and you don't have to do it alone."

Earlier in her speech, Moore acknowledged Faist and Wilde’s talents, adding that the emerging stars were self-sufficient and would hardly need Moore’s help. Moore shared, “I feel that you are both so accomplished and talented that I argue you need nothing from me and have all the resources within yourself to handle whatever comes your way.” But in case they do, the icon is at their service.

Demi Moore stuns at the Cannes red carpet

This was Demi Moore’s first Cannes appearance in 27 years! She sure did it right. Besides her dazzling look at the Chopard ceremony, the Disclosure star also made a head-turning appearance on the red carpet on Friday.

She attended the premiere of Kinds of Kindness starring Emma Stone, in a Giorgio Armani Privé floor-length gown with beaded and floral embellishments. Donning her signature hairstyle, Moore let her dark, long tresses down, complementing her stunning Cannes look.

The star’s appearance marks her comeback to the coveted film festival in decades, after she last attended it in 1997 with her then-husband, Bruce Willis; the hottest power couple of Hollywood in the 1980s.

Demi Moore is set to star in the upcoming drama series, Landman, helmed by producer Taylor Sheridan. Her new film, The Substance is also due to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 20.

