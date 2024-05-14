Cannes Film Festival 2024: Director Thierry Fremaux Has THIS To Say About Controversies Taking Over Cinema

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival will raise its curtains shortly. The director of the ceremony, Thierry Fremaux, addressed the media questions on Monday, ahead of the opening night. Fremaux primarily discussed the concern of audiences focusing on controversies rather than cinema.

The film festival director shared that the films of the coming age revolve around the topics of politics and societal norms, causing debates among the viewers from different perspectives. According to Fremaux, the situation has arisen at the expense of the actual films.

What did Thierry Fremaux reveal about the controversies to the media?

While conversing with the media personnel on Monday at the press conference of the Cannes Film Festival, the director of the event responded to the comment about Cannes’ crisis management reported in a French newspaper last week.

Fremaux revealed that the team is ready to handle the situation of fallout or any abusive comments made during the movie premiere at the event. Thierry also compared the situations in the film industry and said that earlier, the team was only concerned about whether people would like or hate the film. But, with the cinema opening up to the world, it has begun to create a chaos of opinions.

"In the past, people only talked about the cinema. We as organizers only had one anxiety - the films: Will people like them, will people hate them?" the French native claimed.

In the conversation with the journalists at the press conference, the film critic often emphasized the point that the films chosen for the festival were completely based on their cinematic marvels and not on whether they covered an important message for the audience or not.

Strike by festival workers at the Cannes Film Festival

According to reports by the media portals, the Cannes Film Festival might face a strike from the festival workers, who aim to shut down every event being hosted from May 14- May 25 in France.

Addressing the news, Feemaux shared that his team management has been in contact with the festival workers. The director revealed that he and his team are working in collaboration to avoid strikes from the staff members and the workers who were calling for better conditions. "Everyone wants to avoid a strike," he said.

The Cannes Film Festival will take place at the Palais des Festivals theater.

